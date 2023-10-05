Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An industrialist and philanthropist best known for his support for Jarrow during the Great Depression is set to be honoured with a commemorative Blue Plaque.

Sir John Jarvis founded the Surrey Fund, which was specifically set up to support the people of Jarrow during the 1930s.

The initial £40,000 he secured helped to generate much-needed employment in the area and create the town’s Monkton Stadium (formerly known as the Jarvis Stadium) and Monkton Dene Park, still known by many as Jarvis Park.

A Blue Plaque in his honour will be unveiled by the Mayor of South Tyneside, Councillor John McCabe just near Monkton Dene Park on York Avenue, Jarrow tomorrow morning.

Councillor Audrey Huntley, Deputy Leader of South Tyneside with responsibility for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy, said: “Sir John Jarvis was such a generous and caring man who wanted to help the people of Jarrow after witnessing the great economic hardship and poverty they were experiencing in the 1930s.

Sir John Jarvis

“Sir John developed a very special connection with the town during those dark days. He dedicated his time, energy and expense creating a plan that would generate jobs, regenerate the area and revive the town which had been so badly hit.

“It is wonderful to see his memory being honoured with a commemorative Blue Plaque and to acknowledge the significant impact he had on the history of Jarrow. It is entirely fitting that the plaque be unveiled near the park he was instrumental in developing.”

Sir John Jarvis was a wealthy economist and businessman who became High Sheriff of Surrey in 1934, and MP for Guildford a year later.

He set up the Surrey Fund in his own county in 1934 to help regenerate Jarrow, refurbishing what is now Monkton Stadium and supporting local men into employment, landscaping the nearby Jarvis Park – known today as Monkton Dene Park, Valley View Park and Primrose Park. The £40,000 raised by Surrey residents is around £4m in today’s money.

He underwrote and subsidised numerous business projects to create employment. When plans for a new steelworks on the site of the Palmers shipyard were scuppered, he fought alongside then Jarrow MP Ellen Wilkinson in Parliament, with frustration leading to the Jarrow March.

Sir John also developed Jarrow Tube Works and other businesses and bought two ocean liners – Olympic and Berengaria – to be broken up in Jarrow. This would generate jobs as well as provided scrap for the new steelworks.

Sir John also funded youth leagues in sport as well as founded and became the first President of Jarrow and Hebburn Athletic Club. He donated to the club the Jarvis Cup, which is kept on display, alongside Jarrow March memorabilia, in Jarrow Town Hall.

The fund also paid for the redecoration of thousands of houses, intended to provide better and healthier living conditions.

Sir John Jarvis was made a Freeman of Jarrow in 1935 in recognition of his support and contribution to the town. He died in 1950.

South Tyneside’s Blue Plaque scheme recognises people and places that have made a significant contribution to the Borough’s rich history, heritage and culture, with members of the public invited to nominate individuals, buildings or locations to be recognised for their importance.

Each year, the Council supports the installation of up to three new blue plaques, one funded by the Council and the others privately funded.

The Blue Plaque has been funded by the Jarvis family and Jarrow and Hebburn Athletic Club, following a successful nomination by Councillor Paul Milburn of Primrose ward and member of the Friends of Monkton Dene Park and local history group, supported by local historian Tom Tweddell.