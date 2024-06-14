‘A complete surprise’ - Dicksons chairman awarded an MBE in the King’s Birthday Honours
Michael Dickson, the chairman of South Shields-based Dicksons, has expressed his “surprise” at being awarded an MBE as part of the King’s Birthday Honours list.
Dicksons, which is famed for its pies, deli delights and saveloy dips, was established by Michael’s parents Irwin and Helen Dickson in 1953 - with the business still being run by the family today.
Michael has gained the accolade for his services to the Food Industry and to the Community in Tyne and Wear.
The father-of-four took over the business in the early 1970s, alongside his late sister Christine - with the duo taking Dicksons from strength to strength.
Michael has reacted to receiving the MBE and highlighted that it was the work of the business’ loyal staff which helped him be acknowledged for it.
He commented: “It was a complete surprise to receive the letter and I was truly humbled to receive it because I’ve long accepted this family business of ours would never have survived and thrived without the dedication and loyalty of our staff.
“We do have a great team many of whom are long service and many related.”
Despite his busy working life, Michael has always been keen to give back to local communities throughout the North East.
Alongside being the chairman of Dicksons, the grandfather-of-ten is a trustee of Newcastle-based charity St Cuthbert’s Care, a foundation governor at St Peter and Paul’s Primary School and chairman of St Gregory’s Finance Committee in South Shields.
He has also been involved with the South Tyneside Economic Regeneration Board, Bede’s World in Jarrow and Sursum Corda.
Michael, who celebrates his 50th wedding anniversary with wife Marisa next year, expressed how important it is to him to be able to support others in the local community.
He added: “I’ve tried to share whatever experience and insight I may have acquired during a life in business with charitable organisations as a way to support the communities who support us and see any service as an extension of the essence of family business values.”
Dicksons is now onto its third generation of family operations, with Elena and Mike, two of Michael’s children, forming the Operational Board, alongside non-family managing director, Chris Hayman.
Following their dad being awarded an MBE, Mike and Elena have both spoken about how he is still very much an active part of the company.
Mike revealed: “Not a week goes by where dad doesn’t visit our retail and factory sites to chat with staff and ‘take the temperature'.
“He’s as passionate as ever about his people and the business wouldn’t be here after all these years without his tenacity.
Elena added: “We were so proud to see our dad get recognition both for his work and commitment to the charity sector.
“He truly deserves some recognition - maybe he’ll finally put his feet up and Chris, Mike and I will get some peace?”
Dicksons first generation of family ownership saw the establishment of two shops, which now number 32.
There are plans to grow the business’ estate to 40 shops by 2030 - with the company employing around 330 people across the North East.
