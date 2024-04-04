A Dickinson’s Real Deal antiques dealer has opened her brand new shop in East Boldon

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A long-time antiques dealer, who has regularly appeared on ITV’s Dickinson’s Real Deal, has opened her latest shop in East Boldon.

Laurie Scully, who is from Boldon, has opened Laurie’s, on Tile Shed Lane, just next to Greenfingers Nurseries, where she is selling antiques, vintage stock and her own handmade crafts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is the second Laurie’s that the 36-year-old has opened, having previously opened her former shop (of the same name) a few years ago.

As well as antiques, Laurie has expanded her offering to include tea, coffee and a selection of more than 40 biscuits - which can be enjoyed by customers who visit her new shop.

Laurie Scully has opened Laurie's, on Tile Shed Lane, in East Boldon.

Laurie has revealed to the Shields Gazette how her latest business venture has been going, what the feedback has been like from customers and her plans for the future of the business.

She said: “So I’ve opened another Laurie’s, I had a shop a few years ago and this time, I’ve expanded to house antiques, vintage stock as well as my own craft wears such as handmade soap and tie dye.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I now have a tea, coffee and biscuit menu with around 30 types of tea and around 40-odd types of biscuits.

“This new location is fantastic, the size of the space is brilliant which means that I can do a lot more.

“I’m hoping to be able to use the larger room in the future to put on crafting and art classes.

“New and old customers have been coming in and the feedback has been really positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People are loving the space and the location so I couldn’t have asked for better feedback so far.”

She added: “The steady location and being in the same place is really working for me.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Having my own space where it is set up how I want it with no changes is something that I’m really enjoying.

“I’ve also been able to take on a member of staff and depending on how the business grows, I’m hoping that I’ll be able to employ even more people in the future.”

Laurie's is selling antiques, vintage stock and homemade crafts such as soaps and tie dye.

Laurie’s is open every week from Thursday to Sunday, with the operating hours as follows:

Thursdays to Saturdays: 9am until 4pm.

Sundays: 10am until 4pm.