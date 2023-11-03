‘A dream come true’ Partially sighted Hebburn lad lands Radio 1 presenting gig

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A media production graduate from Hebburn, has landed a weekly slot presenting on BBC Radio 1.

Chrissy Cameron, who studied BA (Hons) Media Production at the University of Sunderland, also worked for the university’s radio station - Spark Sunderland, where he presented his own shows.

Now, all of his hard work and experience has paid off, as he has been given the opportunity to present on BBC Radio 1 every Friday covering the Early Breakfast programme throughout November.

However, this isn’t Chrissy’s first time working for BBC Radio 1, as last Christmas he was selected as one of the up and coming radio presenters given the opportunity to present for the huge UK station, as part of a ‘Christmas Takeover’.

Chrissy must have impressed the bigwigs at BBC Radio 1 as he has been asked to return once again.

Chrissy said of his return to BBC Radio 1: “Being back on Radio 1 is so exciting and something I have been working towards since last year, since my positive feedback session with the bosses after the show.

“When I got the call asking if I’d like to present Early Breakfast for the month, I dropped everything I had going on and I’m now spending the month in London making the most of the opportunity.

“Radio 1 has been so supportive, and has already made me feel like a part of the family there.”

Chrissy, who is partially sighted, also commended the station for their accessibility, as he explained: “To aid with accessibility, they have installed new technology to help me see my setlists better.”