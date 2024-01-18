'A fantastic idea' - Gazette readers have their say on beach hut plans for South Shields
Gazette readers have reacted to plans to build beach huts and pods at the South Shields seafront.
Shields Gazette readers have been voicing their opinions on social media after South Tyneside Council approved plans to build beach huts and retail pods on the South Shields seafront.
The development will be based on the former site of the Frankie’s Ritz Café, which was demolished decades ago, adjacent to the Sand Dancer pub and near the Colmans Seafood Temple.
Some on social media have welcomed the plans and hope they will bring further investment to the Borough's seafront.
Others have criticised the plans and want to see money invested in other parts of South Tyneside.
This is what our readers had to say on the Shields Gazette Facebook page:
Paul Wann: "It’s a good start and welcome news. Personally I’d love to see some larger units such as the ones on Roker Promenade, not just beach huts and pods.
"Roker and Seaburn leisure are thriving now and it’s a busy place bringing people and money to the area.
"There’s a lot of space in between the new proposed development and the old waters edge that could be used for similar."
Anne Hetherington: "An absolutely fantastic idea, can’t wait to see it."
Joanne Welsh: "Fantastic, that area has been under utilised for a long time and there’s so many that use the seafront and beach now so there is definitely a demand for it.
"I’m quite excited for this."
Kennie Chow: "We need to look at the Roker Beach development and the success that is."
Gary Collinson: "Great idea, my favourite part of the beach as a kid."
Michelle Stockdale: "Won’t get used in winter, we need something that will work all year round like the Stack in Seaburn, it’s great success there."
Stephen Moran: "That's great, Frankie's Cafe area has been empty since it was demolished so it is the perfect place for this."
Eddie Scurfield: "It’s town centre that needs looking at, it’s a joke."
Christine Gibson: "Another monstrosity build like the concrete at Haven.
"It's about time they spent the money on the existing shops in the centre of Shields so people can do their shopping there.
"It looks like a ghost town with all the empty shops."