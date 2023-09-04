‘A fantastic night’ Jason Cook’s Comedy Club leaves audience in hysterics once again

Jason Cook’s Comedy Club, is a comedy showcase that has taken place on a monthly basis at The Customs House for many years.

South Shields comedian and TV writer, Jason Cook hosts the show, and books exceptionally talented and hilarious comics from the UK and beyond to perform in the South Shields venue each month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I have attended the show two separate times previously, as well as Jason’s Laffs 4 Kids Christmas event, which is a similar show format, and thoroughly enjoyed myself each time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I was back again for this month’s comedy club. The September performances took place on Friday, September 1, and Saturday, September 2.

Alongside Jason Cook, who as always delivers an absolutely hilarious take on the people of South Tyneside, which includes banter with the audience, and tales of his 75-year-old mother, the four comedians performing on the night gave us a fantastic night to remember.

The first comic started the night off excellently. Native Australian Thomas Green delivered a brilliant routine, which included stories about his British girlfriend, his previous career as a Primary School teacher and so much hilarity. Although each comic of the night was excellent, Thomas Green was certainly my favourite of the night and I’d love to see him perform again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

In the middle section of the show, Michael May and BGT star Jack Carroll delivered their funny performances. While Michael May’s performance focused on single life and new relationships, which were relatable to those who have experienced those aspects of life, Jack Carroll gave a unique routine discussing his disability with a humorous tone, and was certainly a hit with the audience.

The final performer of the night was Justin Moorhouse, whose routine was packed with relatable comedy. Moorhouse is clearly a seasoned professional and knew how to command the show.

What was great about each performer, was that even though they didn’t hail from the North East themselves, they made sure to deliver jokes with a local angle, that the South Shields audience absolutely loved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was a fantastic way to spend a Saturday night, and I will certainly be returning more regularly.