A pilot project to help councils modernise is progressing in South Tyneside

South Tyneside Council is the ony pilot local authority in the north, and is only one of eight in the country, to be involved in the Future Councils Programme.

The programme was established by Local Digital, part of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The local authority was selected following a successful bid, which grants the Council £750,000 to fund work and projects to improve digital services and resilience as well as looking at wider challenges and isues that councils face as they work towards becoming more modern.

South Shields Town Hall.

Councillor Joanne Bell, lead member for Governance, Finance and Corporate Services, provided an update on the pilot scheme on Thursday, June 29.

Cllr Bell said: “Every Council department uses digital solutions and data to support the effective day to day delivery of services.

“Being part of this pilot project gives us the opportunity to build on the modernisation work we already do by further exploring and embracing new technology so that we can continue to meet changing residents’ expectations and behaviours, support new ways of working and strengthen our resilience.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“As a pilot, we will also be helping Local Digital evaluate their approach and consider how it can be improved to help other councils across the country.”