A popular chocolatier is bringing a sweet taste of France to South Shields

South Shields-based The Canny Chocolate Company has expanded its range of products.

The Canny Chocolate Company, on Henry Robson Way, has expanded its offering to now include a wide range French pâtisserie.

Kevin Reay, the founder and head chocolatier at the South Shields-based company, decided to launch the range of new products after he found inspiration from his training and travels across the world.

The new product range has already proven to be a success with The Canny Chocolate Company’s customer base as the pâtisserie range sold out within hours of it being launched on June 29.

Kevin Reay, the founder of The Canny Chocolate Company. | The Canny Chocolate Company

Kevin said: “Since opening The Canny Chocolate Company in 2020 we have continued to offer our hand made, fresh chocolates and source the finest ingredients from around the world.

“We are incredibly proud to be a unique offering in the area and are passionate about offering the highest possible standards of service along with our delicious recipes.

“Pâtisserie is an area with which we are very familiar, and have offered before, however following a recent surge, a natural step for the business was to offer this on a more regular weekly basis such as a Saturday.

“Everything on the menu is created fresh prior to the weekend and includes French favourites such as traditional tarts and eclairs filled with crème pâtissière through to classics such as creme brûlée and a variety of choux pastry.

The Canny Chocolate Company, in South Shields, has launched a brand new pâtisserie range. | The Canny Chocolate Company

“I expected the pâtisserie to be popular, but I had no idea that we would be sold out in just a couple of hours on our first Saturday morning.

“We have even had customers traveling over an hour to visit us. This meant that sadly there were quite a few disappointed customers when we ran out, but we have vowed to create more.”

The Canny Chocolate Company has stated that it sources “the finest ingredients and seasonal produce” to ensure that its pâtisserie range maintains the high quality that customers have come to expect from the business.

Kevin set up The Canny Chocolate Company in September 2020 - with the business going from strength to strength since then. | National World

Since launch, the company’s handmade chocolates have been a hit with people both inside and outside of the borough.

The Canny Chocolate Company’s pâtisserie is available on Saturday mornings from 9am at Unit 301 on Henry Robson Way (behind Wickes).

Customers are advised to get to the shop early to ensure that they aren’t left disappointed - with stock tending to sell out fast.

The company also offers chocolate making classes and has an online shop at: https://thecannychocolatecompany.com/.