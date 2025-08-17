A popular community event is returning to South Shields’ Readhead Park.

The Readhead Park Picnic in the Park, in South Shields, is set to return on Saturday, August 23 - with the event free for the local community to attend.

Organised by The Friends of Readhead Park, there will be plenty of activities for people of all ages to get involved in.

The popular event will also see the official opening of ‘The Little Hut in the Park’ following a round of restoration work.

This is what you can expect from this year’s event:

The popular Readhead Park Picnic in the Park is set to return on Saturday, August 23. | Other 3rd Party

What time is the Picnic in the Park?

The 2025 Readhead Park Picnic in the Park will run from 12pm until 4pm on Saturday, August 23.

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own picnic and join with the annual community event, which is now in its third year.

The popular event has grown significantly over the years - with The Friends of Readhead Park attracting even more stallholders to the event for 2025.

The Little Hut in the Park

Since the formation of The Friends of Readhead Park in 2019, the group have worked alongside South Tyneside Council to make many improvements to the area.

This partnership has most recently seen the complete refurbishment of the Readhead Park outbuilding, which has now been renamed ‘The Little Hut in the Park’.

The building was initially set to be demolished but the group asked the Council to reconsider, leading to The Friends of Readhead Park to take on a programme of fundraising for the restoration work, which has now been complete.

South Shields animator Sheila Graber with Glenn Thompson, the chairman of The Friends of Readhead Park, at the newly restored Little Hut in the Park. | Other 3rd Party

The Little Hut in the Park’s official opening day will be August 23, with the group set to sell teas, coffees, cold drinks, ice creams, and other snacks - with all proceeds going back into the Readhead Park and Harton Cemetery groups.

Glenn Thompson, the chairman of The Friends of Readhead Park, commented: “To the local community, the Friends of the Readhead Park, the Friends of Harton Cemetery, our council and the many local businesses and local tradesmen, thank you.

“Now after years of fundraising and hard work, we are starting to see the results.”

Significant donors to The Friends of Readhead Park for the restoration include Barber International, South Tyneside Council, Sheila Graber, Jen’s Knits, Asda South Shields, the Westoe Village Fete, COOP South Shields, Crown Paints, and more.

Now into its third year, the event is free for the local community to attend. | Other 3rd Party

What is on at the Picnic in the Park 2025?

The free day will see a variety of activities available for members of the public of all ages to get involved in.

Some of the standout activities on the day include:

Live music from Tipps and Lucy Shaw.

A wide variety of local trading stalls.

A prize draw where you can win a brand new Barbour jacket for £1.

Games and activities for children.

Raffles, tombolas and face painting.

An artwork exhibition and sale from renowned South Shields artist and animator, Sheila Graber.

A chance to try bowls with the park’s bowling club.

A variety of refreshments such as ice cream, candy floss, cakes, and more.

A wide variety of stalls will be on display during this year's event. | Other 3rd Party

The stalls on display will include food and drink stalls, activity stalls, retail stalls and craft stalls.

Where can I park my car?

Parking will be available at the South Tyneside College main car park, on Grosvenor Road, for the duration of the event.

Full details of the day are available at: https://www.facebook.com/groups/FriendsofReadheadPark.