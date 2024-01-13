A popular North East florist has been brought to the property market

A North East florist, which has worked with the likes of Dior and Vivienne Westwood, is up for sale.

A Newcastle florist, which has been in business for more than 50 years, has been listed for sale.

Katherine's Florists started trading from Newcastle city centre's Grainger Market in 1970 before it saw rapid growth in the 1980s, where it opened outlets in Fenwick, Gosforth, Eldon Square and Leazes Park Road.

Fast forward to 2024, the business employs more than 20 people and works with global brands such as Newcastle United, Aston Martin, Dior, Newcastle and Northumbria University, and more.

Katherine's Florists also includes countless local businesses across the North East in its most recent client portfolio.

Helen Nikzad, managing director of the Florist, has thanked both staff and customers for their services to the business over the last five decades.

Newcastle-based Katherine's Florists has been put up for sale. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

She said: “Katherine’s has been a part of my life since I was eight years old and the standing it holds within the community is something that fills myself and the whole family with immense satisfaction.

“Our children have followed their own career paths thus leading to the decision to find a new owner for the business in order to continue its incredible story.

“Katherine enjoyed every moment of the challenges of growing her business but it wasn’t just style and design she was a trailblazer for. It is a business that has been female owned, managed and largely operated since its inception.

“For a local business of that size it was something truly unheralded in 1970.

"Katherine’s wouldn’t be what it is today without some truly remarkable and loyal members of staff, we’d like to take this moment to thank them all from the bottom of our hearts.

“What most people don’t realise is that your florist is there for all the big occasions in life, births, weddings, anniversaries, graduations, promotions, birthdays and ultimately passing on.

Over the years, the business has worked with brands such as Dior, Vivienne Westwood and Aston Martin. Photo: Other 3rd Party.

“It’s been the pleasure of our lives to be there for our fantastic customers along their journey and be entrusted with those key moments.

"Thank you all for a fabulous and truly meaningful career, Katherine and I have loved every second of it.”

Katherine's Florist has been brought to the property market by Bradley Hall.

The sale will include the 1,900sq ft Newcastle city centre store and lease for the businesses' Gosforth branch.

Neil Hart, Group CEO at Bradley Hall, said: “This is a really unique opportunity to purchase a business woven into the fabric of the region.

“We are confident that its properties won’t be on the market for long, so we would encourage any interested parties to register their interest as soon as possible to avoid missing out on this fantastic opportunity.”