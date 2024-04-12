A South Shields care worker is bringing a touch of Africa to the borough

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Shields carer, who is originally from Nigeria, is bringing a taste of Africa to South Tyneside as her food store goes from strength to strength.

Mayowa Peace Akande launched the South Shields African Store, on Frederick Street, in 2023 to help the local community gain access to traditional African food and wares.

Since opening, the shop has seen a 40% increase in customers during the first few months of 2024 as it continues to appeal to shoppers of both African and British descent.

Mayowa, who runs the store along her role as a carer in South Shields, has revealed the reason behind her decision to open the shop last year.

Mayowa Peace Akande, owner of the South Shields African Food Store, and Bill Hartshorne, a TEDCO business advisor. Photo: Ian Mcclelland Media.

She commented: “Most of us in South Tyneside struggle to get African food. We either had to go to Newcastle or Sunderland.

“It's much easier for us to have a source of food in South Shields, for those in South Tyneside to access.

“There is a strong African community in South Tyneside, and this is a way of giving back to them.

“We’ve also had British people and individuals from all over the world shopping with us, who want to try different foods.

“It's an opportunity to benefit everyone, both myself and everyone in South Tyneside.”

In an effort to build her business, Mayowa enrolled on the “Start Up South Tyneside” programme and completed the business growth workshop.

The programme is delivered by TEDCO Business Support on behalf of South Tyneside Council, with the aim of supporting local residents and help them fulfil their aspirations of starting up a business.

Funding for the programme comes from the government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Bill Hartshorne, a TEDCO business advisor, has praised Mayowa for taking on board the advice from the programme to help build her business.

He commented: “Our Start Up programmes are designed to help entrepreneurs like Mayowa find their feet and embrace the tools available to them.

“It’s great to see her benefiting from its services, as well as the added ability to network with other entrepreneurs. I’m delighted the courses have been useful for Mayowa and that she’ll be looking to utilise what she’s learned as her business continues to grow.”

You can find out more about the South Shields African Food Store by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094662875679.