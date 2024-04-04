A South Tyneside race equality charity launches a new ‘Upskill to Success’ project

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Compact for Race Equality in South Tyneside (CREST) has announced that it is launching a new project to support and elevate the lives of more than 500 BAME (Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic) participants.

The “Upskill to Success” Project aims to support those taking part by addressing their unique needs and challenges, fostering inclusion and helping their progression towards employment.

Compact for Race Equality in South Tyneside (CREST) is set to launch its "Upskill to Success" project. Photo: Google Maps.

The project is funded by the UK Shared Prosperity Fund and aims to reduce isolation, improve well-being and lead to a more integrated and empowered BAME community within the borough.

Mahida Begum, the CEO of CREST, has outlined how the charity’s newest project will help South Tyneside’s BAME community.

She commented: “We are very excited to launch the Upskill to Success Project.

“Through the project, we seek to address the lack of opportunities among BAME communities and empower the community with digitalisation, access to education, training and employability.”

The activities which can be undertaken as part of the “Upskill to Success” project include:

Enhanced digital skills.

Effective money management.

Raised aspirations and reduced isolation.

Transition into work.

Participation in learning courses.

Improved pathways to employment.

Integration and a sense of belonging.

To ensure that the project is a success, CREST will use ensure that it is inclusive and accessible by using community outreach, digital platforms, collaboration with its partners in the borough, targeted workshops and one-to-one support.