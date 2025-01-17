A South Tyneside short-break unit is rated ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A short-break centre for children with special educational needs have been rated ‘Outstanding’.

Foxden, based in the Harton area, has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ by Ofsted following a recent visit from inspectors.

The short-break centre offers breaks for children with disabilities across South Tyneside, enabling them to try new experiences and celebrate their strengths in a safe environment.

Following the most recent inspection, it was noted that the children’s home provides highly effective services that consistently exceeded the standards of ‘good’ and that the actions of the home contributes to significantly improved outcomes and positive experiences.

Councillor Liz McHugh, Lead Member for Children, Families and Social Care and Education and Skills, has praised the efforts for those involved in helping to secure the ‘Outstanding’ rating.

She said: “One of our key priorities is to ensure every child has the best start in life.

“Foxden is a fantastic centre that supports young people with complex needs as well as their families. The unit provides a safe and secure environment to remain healthy, cared for, supported and stimulated.

“This latest inspection report is wonderful news. Well done to all those involved.”

During their visit, Ofsted inspectors recognised that “children are exceptionally well cared for by a dedicated and highly skilled team of staff.

“Their excellent knowledge of the children’s individual needs, risks and vulnerabilities helps children to make significant and sustained progress from their starting points.”

Inspectors also noted that staff provide children with a wide range of positive life experiences to make friends and enjoy fun activities.

The short-break centre’s leadership team were praised for being ‘highly creative’, with ‘innovation around communication a standout feature’.

This was in reference to the creation of new communication packs for each child and a symbols board that empowers children to tell other what they want and how they feel.

As a result, this has increased the opportunities for non-verbal children and ensures that they voice is heard frequently during their stay at the centre.

Ofsted added that ‘staff create an environment that is nurturing, inspirational and full of positivity, allowing children to be who they are and celebrating their differences.’

The full Ofsted report for Foxden is available to view at: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50266609.