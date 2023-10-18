A UK-first flagship renewable energy scheme is now operational in South Tyneside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Work in Jarrow on a Viking Energy Network, the first in the UK, is now complete and the site operational as it aims to cut annual carbon emissions by 1,035 tonnes.

The multi-million pound renewable energy network harnesses low-grade heat from the River Tyne and exports it to council-owned buildings.

It means that the Jarrow Focus leisure centre, three residential tower blocks, Jarrow Business Centre and Jarrow Town Hall are now all heated from the renewable energy source.

The scheme uses a river source heat pump, a combined heat and power (CHP) back-up system, a one megawatt solar farm, and a private wire electrical network with storage battery, along with an energy centre that has been built on the banks of the River Tyne.

Water source heat pumps work by extracting heat from a body of water, compressing it to increase the temperature and then converting it into useful energy in the form of hot water in a network of insulated pipes, which distribute the heat across Jarrow.

Cllr Tracey Dixon, Leader of South Tyneside Council, with Paul Quinn, Contracts Manager for Colloide, at the solar farm in Jarrow. Photo: South Tyneside Council.

The solar farm will provide much of the electricity to power the heat pump, ensuring it will run close to carbon neutral in the summer months.

In the event that the solar panels do not generate enough electricity, the CHP back-up system harnesses the heat that is a by-product of the electricity generation process, and which would otherwise be wasted.

Councillor Tracey Dixon, the leader of South Tyneside Council, has welcomed the addition of the renewable energy network to South Tyneside as part of the local authority’s pledge to be carbon neutral by 2030.

She said: “I am so proud that we have this here in South Tyneside and it is a start to becoming carbon neutral.

“This site alone will save more than 1,000 tonnes of carbon emissions a year and with two further sites coming in the future, you’re talking about 4,000 tonnes being saved annually.

“This is really important to us in South Tyneside, we declared that climate emergency and now it is time for us to deliver.

The site is already providing heat to Jarrow Focus leisure centre, three residential tower blocks, Jarrow Business Centre and Jarrow Town Hall

“We are now on our way to being carbon neutral and this just shows that commitment that we have as a Council in saying that the green economy and climate change is very much at the forefront of we are wanting to do and deliver.”

The first-of-its-kind network has been constructed by Colloide Engineering Systems, with the company’s managing director, Paddy McGuiness, highlighting what the project will bring to the local area.

He added: “We are delighted to deliver this state-of-the-art project in partnership with South Tyneside Council.

“The Viking Energy Network at Jarrow exemplifies Colloide’s core values of Engineering Excellence and Sustainability, as it combines three renewable technologies to ensure minimal reliance on fossil fuels.

“It has been a challenging endeavour, but the seamless integration and collaboration between the teams from South Tyneside Council and Colloide have resulted in a highly successful project, one that not only advances the cause of clean energy but also adds significant social value within the community.”

To make the project possible, a £4.6million was granted from the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) due to the energy system’s “innovative approach”.

There is scope to expand the heat network and connect other buildings in Jarrow, including a local hospital, schools and sheltered housing schemes.