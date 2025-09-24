Durham Constabulary

A spaniel who was found abandoned on the streets of Tyne & Wear who became Durham Constabulary’s first digital detection dog has won a national award for finding the crucial evidence in a tragic car crash in which two people died.

The story touched the hearts of everyone at the Thin Blue Paw Foundation – which awarded three-year-old PD Louie and his handler, PC Dan Cuthbertson with the Rising Star Award – after the judges heard that one of the victims in the case was a close family friend of Dan and had been at his wedding just a few months earlier.

This week, the duo received the Rising Star Award at the Thin Blue Paw Awards, hosted by TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya and organised by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation; a charity that protects and supports serving and retired police dogs across the UK.

They were honoured with the award after demonstrating such commitment and skill during an incredibly difficult job, just months into their career.

Cocker spaniel Louie was found abandoned in Gateshead and was rescued by a local dog shelter, in Northumberland, where he was spotted by Sergeant Paul Cooper and joined the Durham Constabulary police dog training programme.

PD Louie became the force’s first digital detection dog – trained to sniff out digital devices that may be hidden or missing such as laptops, mobile phones and hard drives – when he licensed in December 2023 alongside his rookie handler, PC Cuthbertson.

PC Cuthbertson 32, said: “He has fantastic drive and a desire to work. He’s laser focused and isn’t easily distracted; plus he’ll do anything for his ball.”

The duo’s sergeant, Paul Cooper, nominated the pair after their incredible contribution to the investigation into the tragic car crash which occurred on 31st May 2024 on the A1M in Durham.

Devastatingly eight-month-old Zackary Blades and his aunt, Karlene Warner, 30, died at the scene after being hit by an Audi. The family were returning from Newcastle International Airport where Shalorna, Zackary’s mum, had collected Karlene, her sister.

Personal tragedy

In the nomination, Sgt Cooper said: “Baby Zackary was found by a lorry driver on the opposite side of the carriageway after his seat was flung from the vehicle and Karlene died of chest injuries.

“The other driver was arrested and breathalysed at the scene and was more than double the legal limit. PC Cuthbertson was on shift the following day, initially unaware of this horrific incident, when he received a personal phone call from his wife to inform him of their deaths – Karlene is a relative and had attended his wedding just a few months before.”

The police control room was unaware of this personal connection and dispatched PC Cuthbertson and PD Louie to the scene to search for an outstanding phone. Sgt Cooper added: “When the sergeant in charge found out of their personal link he suggested using another dog but despite his upset, PC Cuthbertson was determined to put Louie’s training to use and find the phone used by the suspect which was thought to contain vital evidence.”

PD Louie and PC Cuthbertson searched a 150m-long stretch of the north and southbound carriageways of the A1M including grass verges and neighbouring fields. They had to search through excessive debris and personal items belonging the victims after officers had searched for the phone but failed to locate it.

PC Cuthbertson said: “No matter what job you do, you always give your all and want to get results but when it’s so personal, it means everything. Seeing Karlene’s personal belongings scattered along the road was awful. We have kids the same age and I’d seen her just weeks earlier; it was difficult to believe that she was gone.

“The scene was in tatters. Louie was so focused and worked around all the difficulties the scene posed. He didn’t put a paw wrong. I noticed a slight change in Louie’s behaviour as he worked through an area of thick undergrowth on the verge and then he froze, showing me his passive indication of a find.”

Key evidence

PD Louie found the mobile phone and when it was examined it revealed the driver had been repeatedly making calls and sending text messages throughout his journey from Newcastle Airport right up until the collision.

He’d taken a photo less than half a second before the impact showing his speedometer at 141mph and in the background of the picture, the victim’s car could be seen. He was sentenced to 17 years in prison and disqualified from driving for 21 years after admitting causing the deaths of Karlene and Zackary by dangerous driving

Sgt Cooper added: “The phone which was located by PD Louie was key evidence and provided investigating officers with other essential lines of enquiry, without this, the circumstances of their tragic deaths may never have been known.”

The pair attended the Thin Blue Paw Awards ceremony – held at the Kennel Club, in London, on Wednesday (24th September) - to receive their award from TV presenter Radzi Chinyanganya. The awards are held annually by the Thin Blue Paw Foundation, a charity that supports, protects and celebrates working and retired police dogs across the UK.

Thin Blue Paw Chairman Kieran Stanbridge said: “Louie had only been operational for six months when he played a vital role in this case, and PC Cuthbertson worked through the grief and heartbreak of losing a family member to bring this dangerous individual to justice.

“The work they did was hugely important to the whole investigation and helped to ensure this driver was brought to justice. I hope this brought some peace to the family who are still coming to terms with the loss of Karlene and baby Zackary.

“We’re incredibly humbled and proud to be able to give PC Cuthbertson and PD Louie our Rising Star Award, recognising the amazing work they did during this case and the commitment they’ve shown during the early months of their careers.”

‘Beyond the call of duty’

Durham Constabulary Inspector Aaron Leathley, who oversees the dog unit, said: “We’re incredibly proud of PC Cuthbertson and PD Louie, who have shown remarkable courage and resilience in the face of an unimaginable personal tragedy.

“This award acknowledges the professionalism, strength and determination to go above and beyond the call of duty when faced with trauma of such magnitude. Their contribution assisted in securing an outstanding result in difficult circumstances, culminating in the conviction and sentencing of the offender.”

PC Cuthbertson – who first worked as a PCSO before becoming a police officer and joined the dog unit four years ago - added: “It’s a total mix of emotions to receive this award. The incident was awful and we were devastated to lose someone so special, as well as such a young life.

“But from a personal point of view, I don’t think anything will ever beat that find; there was total relief. It’ll always be our greatest achievement because it meant so much to us all.”

Louie lives with PC Cuthbertson and his other working dog, PD Jasper, as well as his pet dog Cooper, his wife and his two children, in Spennymoor.