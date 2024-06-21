The case was heard at Newcastle Crown Court. Photo: National World. | National World

Two young children were found living amongst faeces and rotten food in a "deplorable" home.

The youngsters, aged five and seven, lived with their mum, who had already had three children taken off her, in South Tyneside.

Newcastle Crown Court heard the house was strewn with rubbish and dog muck, prescription medication was lying around and bedrooms were filled with such clutter that they could not be entered.

The siblings, who had no clothes that fit them, were both anxious and emotionally damaged but have improved since being removed from her care.

The mum, who admitted neglect charges, has been warned by a judge she is unlikely to be permitted to care for any future children she may have.

Prosecutor Vince Ward told the court police had gone to the house on an unrelated matter and "immediately" realised the state of the house.

Mr Ward said: "The living room was described by one of the officers as extremely dirty and messy. There were dog faeces and children’s' clothes on the floor, there were school books and prescription medication on the floor.

"There was a large amount of rubbish in the hallway and rubbish covering the floor.

"In the kitchen there were plates on benches, discarded take-away boxes containing rotten food.

"Upstairs, the officer was unable to enter at least two of the bedrooms because of the clutter inside the bedrooms.

"There was faeces on the wall in the bathroom."

The court heard the house smelled of urine, a toilet was blocked with faeces and all of the children’s' clothes were too small for them.

When the children were removed they were both "extremely anxious and damaged emotionally".

One would bite their nails until they bled.

Mr Ward said there has been "significant improvement" in both youngsters now that they live elsewhere.

The mum, who has previous convictions, admitted two charges of child neglect and was sentenced to 12 months, suspended for 18 months, with rehabilitation, mental health treatment and curfew requirements.

Mr Recorder Nathan Moxon said there had been previous concerns and interventions about her parenting as she had three other children removed from her care.

The judge told her: "Even if you were to have other children it is highly unlikely you would be permitted to care for them."

Helen Towers, defending the mum, said she admitted her guilt on the basis there had been a "slow decline" in the house.

Miss Towers added: "The conditions were absolutely deplorable.

"She has lost all of her children."