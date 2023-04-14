News you can trust since 1849
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Scientists fear Dengue fever outbreak after British woman infected
11 minutes ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles
38 minutes ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
5 hours ago Body found in search of hiker on Ben Nevis
6 hours ago Take That rumoured to reunite for King’s coronation
7 hours ago Aldi & M&S revive Twitter feud

Actor Suranne Jones asks South Tyneside for support with Alzheimer’s campaign

It is estimated that over 2,000 people in South Tyneside are living with dementia.

By Holly Allton
Published 14th Apr 2023, 12:24 BST- 2 min read

Actor Suranne Jones has asked residents of South Tyneside to join her in supporting the Alzheimer’s Society’s Forget Me Not Appeal.

The 44-year-old from Greater Manchester, is known for her roles in Coronation Street as Karen Phillips, Scott and Bailey as Rachel Bailey, Doctor Foster as Gemma Foster and many other roles within the television industry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She is also an Ambassador of the Alzheimer’s Society, and continuously helps towards campaigns and spreading awareness of the brain disorder, in memory of her mother.

In May, in time for Dementia Awareness Week which is between May 15 and May 21, Alzheimer’s Society is asking people to raise awareness of dementia, by wearing a Forget Me Not badge.

Most Popular

Jones said: “As an Ambassador of Alzheimer’s Society, I have felt inspired to do whatever I can to raise awareness of the devastating impact of dementia.

“By wearing a badge and supporting the appeal, we’re showing people affected by dementia that we understand and stand with them.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Alzheimer’s Society’s Forget Me Not campaign aims to help people living with dementia to get the life-changing support they need and to improve diagnosis rates, which are at a five-year low.

In South Tyneside, there are an estimated 2,360 people living with dementia, with many facing it alone. Alzheimer’s Society provides support to those, through the difficult and frightening time.

Jones continued: “ Alzheimer’s Society’s services are a lifeline and have been used over four and a half million times in the last year.”

Suranne JonesSuranne Jones
Suranne Jones
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To get involved with the Alzheimer’s Society Forget Me Not campaign, please visit their website, where you can donate and buy a badge.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Related topics:South TynesideDementiaAlzheimer's Society