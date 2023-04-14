Actor Suranne Jones asks South Tyneside for support with Alzheimer’s campaign

Actor Suranne Jones has asked residents of South Tyneside to join her in supporting the Alzheimer’s Society’s Forget Me Not Appeal.

The 44-year-old from Greater Manchester, is known for her roles in Coronation Street as Karen Phillips, Scott and Bailey as Rachel Bailey, Doctor Foster as Gemma Foster and many other roles within the television industry.

She is also an Ambassador of the Alzheimer’s Society, and continuously helps towards campaigns and spreading awareness of the brain disorder, in memory of her mother.

In May, in time for Dementia Awareness Week which is between May 15 and May 21, Alzheimer’s Society is asking people to raise awareness of dementia, by wearing a Forget Me Not badge.

Jones said: “As an Ambassador of Alzheimer’s Society, I have felt inspired to do whatever I can to raise awareness of the devastating impact of dementia.

“By wearing a badge and supporting the appeal, we’re showing people affected by dementia that we understand and stand with them.”

Alzheimer’s Society’s Forget Me Not campaign aims to help people living with dementia to get the life-changing support they need and to improve diagnosis rates, which are at a five-year low.

In South Tyneside, there are an estimated 2,360 people living with dementia, with many facing it alone. Alzheimer’s Society provides support to those, through the difficult and frightening time.

Jones continued: “ Alzheimer’s Society’s services are a lifeline and have been used over four and a half million times in the last year.”

To get involved with the Alzheimer’s Society Forget Me Not campaign, please visit their website, where you can donate and buy a badge.