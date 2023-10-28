Adidas brings iconic footwear to the North East with ‘Originals Newcastle’ exhibition

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Adidas has brought its iconic footwear to the North East as it opens the ‘Originals Newcastle’ exhibition, in partnership with END, at the Newcastle Contemporary Art Gallery, on High Bridge.

The event is open daily from Friday, October 27, until Sunday, November 5, and is free for members of the public to attend.

Visitors to the gallery will be greeted by hundreds of pairs of Adidas shoes, with a mixture of archival and contemporary footwear, limited edition releases, signed pairs and shoes that were never released to the public.

The ‘Originals Newcastle’ exhibition at the Newcastle Contemporary Art Gallery. Photo: National World.

Adidas lovers will also be treated to a glimpse of the upcoming Adidas SPEZIAL AW23 footwear collection, with the new range on display ahead of its release to the public in the coming weeks.

The AW23 collection sits proudly in the middle of the Newcastle Contemporary Art Gallery’s fourth floor, surrounded by a full display from the Adidas SPEZIAL archive.

Visitors can get a glimpse of the upcoming SPEZIALS AW23 collection. Photo: National World.

Also on the fourth floor is the signed pairs, with shoes signed by the likes of Liam and Noel Gallagher, Snoop Dogg, Paul Weller, the Arctic Monkeys, Pharrell Williams, the members of the Stone Roses, and more.

The exhibition also pays tribute to Newcastle’s own Sam Fender, with a display that includes a pair of trainers that Adidas made for him and 39 of his close family and friends to mark his St James’ Park shows earlier this year.

The exhibition features items from Sam Fender that he wore during his St James’ Park gigs in June. Photo: National World.

The display also includes the shoe’s insoles, which have been signed by the Geordie singer-songwriter, as well as the vintage Newcastle United training top that he wore on stage.

It is the latest collaboration between Sam Fender and Adidas, with the singer recently joining forces with the sportswear brand to release a new advert.

The 30-second clip shows Sam in his home town of North Shields where he highlights how much Newcastle and Adidas go hand in hand.

The exhibition features multiple pairs of signed shoes. Photo: National World.

Alongside the social media advert, a huge mural of Sam Fender with an Adidas ‘Gazelle’ trainer was unveiled in Newcastle city centre.

It all stems from Newcastle United announcing a multi-year partnership with Adidas at the start of September, with the sportswear brand returning as the club’s official kit partner from the 2024/25 season onwards.