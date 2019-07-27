Adorable pictures show seal pup relaxing on South Shields beach
Photographs show an adorable seal pup relaxing on the beach at South Shields.
The cute snaps taken by a Gazette reader show the grey seal relaxing in the sand and posing for the camera.
John Bradford took the pictures of the seal on Saturday, July 27, near the skate park on South Shields beach.
John said: “He’s still down on the beach. The lads at the coastguard hut are keeping an eye on him.
“I’ve seen a few seals because I metal detect on the beach but none this year other than this little one.”
Seals are no stranger to the North East coast, with sightings of the creatures all year round often taking a well-earned rest on the sand.
Advice from the RSPCA tells the public to never return a seal pup to the sea in case it gets into difficulty.
The organisation also advises that dogs and other animals should be kept away from seals.