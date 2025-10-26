‘Adorable’ - These 19 Dogs Trust canines are looking for homes in the North East

4 . Elsie and Sadie (Crossbreed)

This fabulous duo are an older bonded pair who have lived together for a while. Elsie particularly finds comfort in having Sadie by her side. They are looking for their retirement pad where they can stay together as the only dogs in the home and soak up all the love from their new family. If any kids in the home, they should be of secondary school age. | Dogs Trust Darlington