‘Adorable’ - These 19 Dogs Trust canines are looking for homes in the North East

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
2. Juno (Boston Terrier)
This wonderful girl is nine-years-young and thrives on human company so is looking for owners who are around most of the day. She can be worried by loud noises so an understanding home that isn't too busy would suit her best. She adores other dogs and therefore would ideally share her home with a confident and playful pal. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Danny (Greyhound)
Danny is a super friendly lad who adores spending time with you. His carers say he’s a gentle soul and walks calmly on the lead. He’s happy in the company of other dogs and people and is a great snuggler. Lounging on a sofa with you with a window to watch the world go by would be his ideal way to spend the day. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Elsie and Sadie (Crossbreed)
This fabulous duo are an older bonded pair who have lived together for a while. Elsie particularly finds comfort in having Sadie by her side. They are looking for their retirement pad where they can stay together as the only dogs in the home and soak up all the love from their new family. If any kids in the home, they should be of secondary school age. | Dogs Trust Darlington