Age Concern Tyneside South running Christmas campaigns to help those who are lonely and vulnerable over the festive season
Age Concern is encouraging the public to get involved with its Christmas campaign.
The South Tyneside branch has launched its Christmas campaign to help serve the elderly people in the community who wouldn't normally receive a gift or struggle financially over the festive period.
Posting the appeals on Go Fund Me, Age Concern Tyneside South said: "At this time of year Age Concern Tyneside South are focusing on our ACTS of Christmas Kindness campaign for the older people of South Tyneside."
One of the campaigns include the annual shoe box appeal filled with goodies which volunteers go out to deliver to recipients.
Ideas of what to put in the shoebox include:
- Toiletries
- Hat, scarf and gloves
- Craft pack or puzzles
- Books
- Chocolate and sweets
- Non-perishable foods and Christmas treats such as biscuits and Christmas pudding
Labels should be attached to the shoe boxes to indicate if it is for a man, woman or unisex.
Shoe boxes can be dropped at Age Concern Tyneside South at 29 Beach Road, South Shields.
One resident who received a shoe box last year said: “I was very pleased to receive a gift from Age Concern this Christmas.
"I live alone and don’t get out much in the colder weather so it was wonderful to have present so beautifully wrapped, it was very special. Thank you.”
Age Concern Tyneside South is also raising funds to provide a Christmas meal for those in need across the borough.
Their aim is to raise enough funds to provide 50 vulnerable elderly people, with a three-course meal delivered to their door on Christmas Eve.
To donate to the Christmas meal appeal visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/acts-of-kindness-christmas-meal
The charity is looking for volunteers who would be willing to make a telephone call once a week to someone who is alone as this will be particularly relevant over the festive season.
To find out more about the appeals or volunteer your time call 0191 456 6903 or email [email protected]