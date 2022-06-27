The helicopter responded to an emergency call yesterday afternoon, Sunday, June 26.

A service spokesperson confirmed the chopper had attended but had not been required to move the patient.

"We were called at 12.42pm yesterday to a report of a medical emergency in the Westoe area of South Shields,” she said.

"The patient was taken to Sunderland Royal by the North East Ambulance Service (NEAS), accompanied by our team.”

Police cleared an area in Sunderland’s Barnes Park to let the helicopter touch down to pick up the staff who had been helping ambulance service paramedics.

A NEAS spokesman added: “We were called at 12.34pm to a medical incident at a private address in South Shields.

"The air ambulance, two ambulance crews and a clinical team leader attended and took the patient by road to Sunderland Royal Hospital.”