Emergency services including North East Ambulance Service (NEAS) and Great North Air Ambulance were called to the Horsley Hill area of the town just before noon today, Thursday, July 1.

The NEAS received a call shortly after 11.30am and sent a specialist paramedic, a rapid response paramedic and two double crewed ambulances to the scene, as well as calling in the air ambulance, which landed at 11.53am.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said confirmed a body had been found: “This afternoon we received a report of concern for the welfare of a male inside an address in the Westmorland Road area of South Shields.

The Great North Air Ambulance Service was called to South Shields today Photo supplied by GNAAS

“Emergency services attended but sadly a male was found deceased inside the property. His next of kin have been made aware.

“There is not believed to have been any third party involvement and a report will be made for the coroner.”