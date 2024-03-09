Aldi to trial in-post lockers at South Shields and Sunderland stores
Supermarket chain Aldi is trialling the use of parcel lockers outside of two North East based stores.
Aldi have partnered up with parcel locker provider in-post, trialling the locker service outside of both their South Shields store, located on Chichester Road and their Sunderland store, located on St Mark’s Road.
This will give South Shields and Sunderland residents the opportunity to collect and return online orders from certain retailers.
Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi UK, said: “We are all about making things efficient for our customers and the installation of InPost lockers will make shopping at Aldi even more convenient for the people of Tyne and Wear.
“Customers can collect or return parcels while they are doing their shopping, with the lockers accessible with a QR-code. If successful, this will hopefully be something available to lots more of our shoppers later this year.”
The trial, which will last 12-weeks, will see the in-post lockers stationed outside of 22 Aldi stores across the country, with South Shields and Sunderland selected as participating stores.
If the use of the in-post lockers are a success, they will remain in place and be rolled out to further stores across the UK.
Michael Rouse, CEO at InPost International, said: “We’re on a mission to bring unrivalled parcel convenience to shoppers in the UK, and this trial with Aldi does just that.
“With over 6,000 parcel lockers in the UK, we offer hassle-free delivery options that easily integrate into shoppers’ daily routines. In this case, Aldi customers can now pick up and drop off their parcels with ease and efficiency while doing the weekly shop. We look forward to seeing the results from the trial and the start of a successful partnership.”