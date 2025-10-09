Aldi is rolling out new dedicated reduction zones in North East stores, making it even easier for shoppers to find fresh food bargains.

These clearly marked areas will feature discounted bread, fresh produce, and other perishable items nearing their use-by date - helping customers to save even more money while reducing food waste.

The move - which is being trialled in Lancashire and Greater Manchester and Merseyside as well as Northumberland - is part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to making high-quality food more affordable, while tackling unnecessary waste in its operations.

Items are discounted throughout the day, offering shoppers the chance to save on products that might otherwise go unsold.

Aldi rolls out in store reduction zones | Google

Luke Emery, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “Our customers already know they can rely on us to provide unbeatable value, but our new reduction areas will make it even easier to pick up a last-minute bargain. By creating dedicated reduction zones in store we’re helping point shoppers towards quality food at cheaper prices, all while cutting down on food waste.”

Aldi separately partners with community giving platform Neighbourly to donate surplus food from all its UK stores every day.

The supermarket also works with Too Good To Go to sell Surprise Bags that contain a range of Aldi products that are approaching their sell-by date.