Aldi donates meals to families in need across the region.

‘Aldi's contributions serve as a lifeline’ Supermarket chain donates meals to families in need across the region
and live on Freeview channel 276
Discount supermarket chain Aldi has donated more than 17,800 meals to good causes across Tyne and Wear.
Aldi has many locations across the North East, with around 20 in Tyne and Wear alone.
During the Easter school holidays, Aldi (which is the UK’s fourth largest supermarket chain) paired its stores with local charities, community groups and food banks to ensure families in need were able to eat.
Due to the cost of living crisis, many families across the UK found themselves struggling financially, many relying on food banks.
During school holidays, certain families find the cost of food overwhelming, and may be in need of support from charities.
Aldi were able to donate unsold fresh and chilled food during this time to families in need, with around 833,600 meals donated across the UK in total.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters.
Liz Fox, National Sustainability Director at Aldi UK, said: “We know that the school holidays can be a particularly challenging time for families, and food banks regularly see heightened demand.
“By working with such amazing charities in Tyne and Wear through our partnership Neighbourly, we are able to give back by providing donations to those who need it most.”
In Tyne and Wear, more than 17,800 meals were donated, with 106 causes in Tyne and Wear benefitting from the initiative.
The food donations were part of Aldi’s successful partnership with Neighbourly. Neighbourly is an award-winning platform that connects businesses with charitable organisations, to help make a positive impact in the community.
Steve Butterworth, CEO of Neighbourly, said: "The ongoing cost-of-living crisis has increased the demand on food banks, particularly during the school holidays.
“Aldi's contributions serve as a lifeline for many, providing essential support to enable these causes to continue their vital work within local communities."
Aldi and Neighbourly have also launched a new “Spring” fund which will allow eligible charities access to microgrants of £500, which will help them to support struggling families in their communities.