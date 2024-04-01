All 10 new five star hygiene ratings given to South Tyneside businesses in March 2024

The long weekend build up hasn't stopped inspectors across the region.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 1st Apr 2024, 12:29 BST

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across March 2024.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

These are all the new top food hygiene ratings in South Tyneside.

Colmans Seafood Temple has a five star hygiene rating following an inspection last month.

David's Foods, which is registered at an address on Eglesfield Road in South Shields, was also given top marks last month.

The Harbour Lights pub on Lawe Road has a five star rating following an inspection in March.

