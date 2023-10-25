News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large
In total there are 12 chances for local companies to pick up awards. In total there are 12 chances for local companies to pick up awards.
In total there are 12 chances for local companies to pick up awards.

All 10 South Tyneside finalists in the English Beauty Industry Awards 2023

Plenty of local businesses have been listed for potential awards.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 25th Oct 2023, 15:05 BST
Updated 25th Oct 2023, 15:07 BST

The North East edition of the English Beauty Industry Awards is set to take place in Newcastle in late October and a huge number of salons from within the city have been listed as finalists.

The awards are now in their fifth year and aim to celebrate local individuals, salons, spas, and beauty brands within the industry.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

The winners of the North East edition of The English Beauty Industry Awards will be announced during an awards ceremony at The Grand Hotel Gosforth Park, Newcastle on Sunday, October.

There are 37 categories as part of the awards and these are all the finalists from South Tyneside.

That Nail Guy, based on New Green Street, has been shortlisted for 5 Star Nail Salon of the Year.

1. Joe (That Nail Guy)

That Nail Guy, based on New Green Street, has been shortlisted for 5 Star Nail Salon of the Year.

Photo Sales
Nail’d It by Leigh Tranquil Spa & Beauty is based on Palm Avenue in South Shields. It has also been nominated for 5 Star Nail Salon of the Year.

2. Nail’d It

Nail’d It by Leigh Tranquil Spa & Beauty is based on Palm Avenue in South Shields. It has also been nominated for 5 Star Nail Salon of the Year.

Photo Sales
Based in South Shields with no listed address, Nails By Stacy is shortlisted for Nail Technician of the Year.

3. Nails By Stacy

Based in South Shields with no listed address, Nails By Stacy is shortlisted for Nail Technician of the Year. Photo: Stu Norton

Photo Sales
Based on Breamish Street in Jarrow, Sharon Flaherty of SN Nails is also shortlisted for Nail Technician of the Year.

4. Sharon Flaherty, SN Nails

Based on Breamish Street in Jarrow, Sharon Flaherty of SN Nails is also shortlisted for Nail Technician of the Year.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideNorth EastNewcastle