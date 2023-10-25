All 10 South Tyneside finalists in the English Beauty Industry Awards 2023

Plenty of local businesses have been listed for potential awards.

The North East edition of the English Beauty Industry Awards is set to take place in Newcastle in late October and a huge number of salons from within the city have been listed as finalists.

The awards are now in their fifth year and aim to celebrate local individuals, salons, spas, and beauty brands within the industry.

The winners of the North East edition of The English Beauty Industry Awards will be announced during an awards ceremony at The Grand Hotel Gosforth Park, Newcastle on Sunday, October.

There are 37 categories as part of the awards and these are all the finalists from South Tyneside.

1 . Joe (That Nail Guy) That Nail Guy, based on New Green Street, has been shortlisted for 5 Star Nail Salon of the Year. Photo Sales

2 . Nail’d It Nail’d It by Leigh Tranquil Spa & Beauty is based on Palm Avenue in South Shields. It has also been nominated for 5 Star Nail Salon of the Year. Photo Sales

3 . Nails By Stacy Based in South Shields with no listed address, Nails By Stacy is shortlisted for Nail Technician of the Year. Photo: Stu Norton Photo Sales