All 12 new five star food hygiene ratings given to businesses in South Tyneside in January

Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last month.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 1st Feb 2024, 11:59 GMT
Updated 1st Feb 2024, 12:02 GMT

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across January 2024.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Hygiene rating inspectors have been busy over the last few weeks.

Hygiene rating inspectors have been busy over the last few weeks. Photo: Victoria Jones

2. Bariboost

Bariboost in Jarrow' Business Centre Viking Industrial Estate was given a five star rating last month.

3. Cleadon Church of England Academy

Cleadon Church of England Academy also got top marks last month.

4. Crazy Golf Kiosk

The Crazy Golf Kiosk at Ocean Beach Pleasure Park has a five star rating following an inspection last month.

