All 12 one and two star food hygiene ratings in South Tyneside

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 17th Dec 2024, 10:47 BST

These sites were not rated well following their most recent inspections.

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out, with some ratings being better than others!

This is the full list of businesses which have been awarded either one or two stars out of five across South Tyneside.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

No sites currently have a zero star hygiene rating.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency website.

Biddick Hall Golden Fry on Fielding Court in South Shields was given a one star rating in August 2024.

1. Biddick Hall Golden Fry

Biddick Hall Golden Fry on Fielding Court in South Shields was given a one star rating in August 2024. | Google

SA Convenience Store on Ashley Road in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in September 2023.

2. SA Convenience Store

SA Convenience Store on Ashley Road in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in September 2023. | Google

The Fad on Gainsborough Avenue in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in May 2023.

3. The Fad

The Fad on Gainsborough Avenue in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in May 2023. | Google

Tyne Dock News in South Shields has a one star rating after an inspection in February 2024.

4. Tyne Dock News

Tyne Dock News in South Shields has a one star rating after an inspection in February 2024. | Google

