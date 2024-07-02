Best Pizza on Jarrow's Ellison Street has a five star rating following an inspection last month. Best Pizza on Jarrow's Ellison Street has a five star rating following an inspection last month.
All 13 new five star hygiene ratings given to South Tyneside businesses in June 2024

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 2nd Jul 2024, 13:05 BST

These are all the new hygiene ratings across the region from the last few weeks.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across June 2024.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Card Boutique on Price Edward Road in South Shields has a five star rating following a June inspection.

1. Card Boutique

Card Boutique on Price Edward Road in South Shields has a five star rating following a June inspection. | Google

Dhillions Off Licence And Convenience store has top marks following a June inspection.

2. Dhillions Off Licence And Convenience

Dhillions Off Licence And Convenience store has top marks following a June inspection. | Google

Liquor Lodge on South Shields Wenlock Road was also awarded top marks last month.

3. Liquor Lodge

Liquor Lodge on South Shields Wenlock Road was also awarded top marks last month. | Google

The M.I.Dickson Ltd site on Fellgate Avenue in Jarrow has a five star rating from a June inspection.

4. M.I.Dickson Ltd

The M.I.Dickson Ltd site on Fellgate Avenue in Jarrow has a five star rating from a June inspection. | Google

