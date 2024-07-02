All 13 new five star hygiene ratings given to South Tyneside businesses in June 2024

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new five star ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across June 2024.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Card Boutique Card Boutique on Price Edward Road in South Shields has a five star rating following a June inspection.

Dhillions Off Licence And Convenience Dhillions Off Licence And Convenience store has top marks following a June inspection.

Liquor Lodge Liquor Lodge on South Shields Wenlock Road was also awarded top marks last month.