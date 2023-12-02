Inspectors have been busy once again this month.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded five star ratings across October 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . Akins Family Bakers Akins Family Bakers in South Shields has a five star rating following an inspection last month. Photo Sales

2 . Cafe at the House Cafe at the House on South Shields' Laygate has a five star rating following a recent inspection. Photo Sales

3 . Campbell Court Restaurant Campbell Court Restaurant on the site fo the same name in Hebburn has a five star rating following a November inspection. Photo Sales