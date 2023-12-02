News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
These are all the new five star hygiene ratings in South Tyneside. These are all the new five star hygiene ratings in South Tyneside.
These are all the new five star hygiene ratings in South Tyneside.

All 14 new five star food hygiene ratings given to businesses in South Tyneside in November

Inspectors have been busy once again this month.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 1st Dec 2023, 16:09 GMT
Updated 2nd Dec 2023, 12:00 GMT

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded five star ratings across October 2023.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

Akins Family Bakers in South Shields has a five star rating following an inspection last month.

1. Akins Family Bakers

Akins Family Bakers in South Shields has a five star rating following an inspection last month.

Photo Sales
Cafe at the House on South Shields' Laygate has a five star rating following a recent inspection.

2. Cafe at the House

Cafe at the House on South Shields' Laygate has a five star rating following a recent inspection.

Photo Sales
Campbell Court Restaurant on the site fo the same name in Hebburn has a five star rating following a November inspection.

3. Campbell Court Restaurant

Campbell Court Restaurant on the site fo the same name in Hebburn has a five star rating following a November inspection.

Photo Sales
Hebburn Manor Care Home was given a five star rating in November.

4. Hebburn Manor

Hebburn Manor Care Home was given a five star rating in November. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsSouth Tyneside