All 14 sites for South Tyneside residents to recycle their Christmas tree this winter
People are being urged to go green and recycle their waste this festive season as families look to dispose of their Christmas trees.
The Christmas period has come and gone, and with New Year also in the past now, households are looking to freshen up their houses as wel prgress through the first few days of January.
Christmas trees may still be up across the North East, but councils are in the process of helping homes remove their trees in an environmentally conscious way.
South Tyneside Council has confirmed there are 14 sites across the region where households can recycle their Christmas trees, although the must be real and have all decorations removed before they are taken to a site.
The full list of sites in South Tyneside where residents can recycle their Christmas tree are as follows:
South Shields
Temple Park Leisure Centre
North Marine Park
Mowbray Park
Readhead Pard
West Park
Recycling Village at Middlefields
Jarrow
West Park
Hebburn
Campbell Park
St Andrews Centre
Boldon, Cleadon and Whitburn
Disco Park
Grange Park
Cornthwaite Park
Coulthard Park
Oakleigh Gardens