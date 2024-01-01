All 14 sites for South Tyneside residents to recycle their Christmas tree this winter

People are being urged to go green and recycle their waste this festive season as families look to dispose of their Christmas trees.

The Christmas period has come and gone, and with New Year also in the past now, households are looking to freshen up their houses as wel prgress through the first few days of January.

Christmas trees may still be up across the North East, but councils are in the process of helping homes remove their trees in an environmentally conscious way.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed there are 14 sites across the region where households can recycle their Christmas trees, although the must be real and have all decorations removed before they are taken to a site.

The full list of sites in South Tyneside where residents can recycle their Christmas tree are as follows:

South Shields

Temple Park Leisure Centre

North Marine Park

Mowbray Park

Readhead Pard

West Park

Recycling Village at Middlefields

Jarrow

West Park

Hebburn

Campbell Park

St Andrews Centre

Boldon, Cleadon and Whitburn

Disco Park

Grange Park

Cornthwaite Park

Coulthard Park