All 18 one and two star food hygiene ratings in South Tyneside

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out, with some ratings being better than others!

This is the full list of businesses which have been awarded either one or two stars out of five across South Tyneside.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

No sites currently have a zero star hygiene rating.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency website.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant. We have every zero and one star rating in South Tyneside listed.

Arkwrights Arkwrights on Cambridge Avenue in Hebburn was awarded a one star rating following an inspection in November 2022.

PIzza Rush Pizza Rush on Green Lane in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in July 2023.