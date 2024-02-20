News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

All 18 one and two star food hygiene ratings in South Tyneside

These sites were not rated well following their most recent inspections.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 20th Feb 2024, 16:26 GMT

South Tyneside Council regularly gives businesses and premises a range of food hygiene ratings after assessments are carried out, with some ratings being better than others!

This is the full list of businesses which have been awarded either one or two stars out of five across South Tyneside.

Get the latest news, straight to your inbox, with a Shields Gazette newsletter

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

No sites currently have a zero star hygiene rating.

All information is correct at he time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency website.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant. We have every zero and one star rating in South Tyneside listed.

1. A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant. We have every zero and one star rating in South Tyneside listed.

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant. We have every zero and one star rating in South Tyneside listed. Photo: Victoria Jones

Photo Sales
Arkwrights on Cambridge Avenue in Hebburn was awarded a one star rating following an inspection in November 2022.

2. Arkwrights

Arkwrights on Cambridge Avenue in Hebburn was awarded a one star rating following an inspection in November 2022. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Pizza Rush on Green Lane in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in July 2023.

3. PIzza Rush

Pizza Rush on Green Lane in South Shields has a one star rating following an inspection in July 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
SA Convenience Store on Ashley Road in South Shields has a one star rating from an inspection in September 2023.

4. SA Convenience Store

SA Convenience Store on Ashley Road in South Shields has a one star rating from an inspection in September 2023. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideSouth Tyneside CouncilFood hygiene ratings