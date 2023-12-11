All 20 North East restaurants listed in the Michelin guide
The top restaurants in the region are mentioned in the guide.
We already know that North East has some of the best restaurants in the country, but it is always fantastic to see them get listed among the top options nationwide.
The Michelin Guide is a way for diners to find out about the top eateries across the nation with some sites being awarded a much-wanted star.
This is the full list of restaurants in the North East which have been awarded a place in the most recent Michelin Guide.