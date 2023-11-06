All 5 North East universities ranked best to worst by former students through Uni Compare
A league table has unveiled the region’s top universities for 2023/24.
The rankings, compiled by free university comparison website Uni Compare, are based on 65,015 ratings and 13,003 reviews from current and former students. Reviews take into account various aspects of university life, such as the quality of courses, accommodation, job prospects and student life. For universities to maintain a high ranking, they must consistently excel in all aspects.
Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
The data was gathered via several email campaigns which were sent to all students/users of Uni Compare with a 2022 start year and below. In addition to this, a small social campaign was done to get students outside of the user database.
This is how the North East unis compare.