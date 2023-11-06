News you can trust since 1849
All 5 North East universities ranked best to worst by former students through Uni Compare

A league table has unveiled the region’s top universities for 2023/24.

Jason Button
By Jason Button
Published 6th Nov 2023, 13:25 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 13:28 GMT

The rankings, compiled by free university comparison website Uni Compare, are based on 65,015 ratings and 13,003 reviews from current and former students. Reviews take into account various aspects of university life, such as the quality of courses, accommodation, job prospects and student life. For universities to maintain a high ranking, they must consistently excel in all aspects.

The data was gathered via several email campaigns which were sent to all students/users of Uni Compare with a 2022 start year and below. In addition to this, a small social campaign was done to get students outside of the user database.

This is how the North East unis compare.

1. Northumbria University

Newcastle University is ranked 23rd in the UK and second in the North East.

2. Newcastle University

Durham University is ranked 58th across the UK and first in the North East.

3. Durham University

The University of Sunderland is ranked 93rd in the Times Guide, but is at spot 73 in the Uni Compare guide.

4. University of Sunderland

