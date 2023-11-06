The rankings, compiled by free university comparison website Uni Compare, are based on 65,015 ratings and 13,003 reviews from current and former students. Reviews take into account various aspects of university life, such as the quality of courses, accommodation, job prospects and student life. For universities to maintain a high ranking, they must consistently excel in all aspects.

The data was gathered via several email campaigns which were sent to all students/users of Uni Compare with a 2022 start year and below. In addition to this, a small social campaign was done to get students outside of the user database.

This is how the North East unis compare.

1 . Northumbria University Northumbria University is ranked 49th in the country in the Times' Higher Education Guide, but is ranked in 8th position by Uni Compare.

2 . Newcastle University Newcastle University is ranked 23rd in the UK and second in the North East.

3 . Durham University Durham University is ranked 58th across the UK and first in the North East.