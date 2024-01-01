Inspectors have been hard at work throughout the last month.

The team at South Tyneside Council regularly give businesses, shops and premises food hygiene ratings following assessments.

These are the new ratings for South Tyneside businesses which were awarded new star ratings across December 2023, with the majority getting a perfect score as we move into the new year.

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Ratings range from zero to five stars, with zero meaning urgent improvement is required, one-star meaning major improvement is necessary, two-stars indicating some improvement is necessary, three meaning hygiene standards are generally satisfactory while four means hygiene standards are good and five means standards are very good.

All information is correct at the time of writing according to the Food Standards Agency.

1 . Green Lane Fisheries Green Lane Fisheries on the South Shields street of the same name was awarded a top score last month. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Cock Crow Inn The Cock Crow Inn in Hebburn has a perfect five star score following an inspection in December. Photo Sales

3 . Hebburn Protestant Conservative Club Hebburn Protestant Conservative Club has a five star rating following a December inspection. Photo Sales