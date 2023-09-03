All of the celebrities performing in pantomimes across the North East this year

Check out the star-studded cast members across the Christmas pantomimes of 2023.

Despite the festive period still being a little while away, theatres across the North East have already begun to announce their Christmas pantomime productions, and who will be starring as the lovable characters.

While most theatres have familiar panto faces, who return each year, they sometimes also have a special celebrity guest appearing in the show.

We have compiled a list of all the celebrities you will spot in a pantomime across the North East this upcoming festive season!

Charlie Hardwick Tyneside actress Charlie Hardwick will be taking to the Sunderland Empire stage in Beauty and The Beast, from Friday, December 8 - Sunday, December 31.

Lewis Denny Social media sensation and panto regular at the Tyne Theatre and Opera House, Lewis Denny will return once again for Peter Pan, from Friday, December 8 to Sunday, January 7

Louis Spence Louis Spence will be appearing in Cinderella at the Whitley Bay Playhouse, from Friday, December 8 to Saturday, January 6.