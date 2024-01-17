More than 4,500 Stonegate pubs across the country could be at risk as parent company TDR capital seeks to refinance £2.5 billion of debt according to the union.

The GMB Union has claimed thousands of UK pubs and bars owned by the Stonegate brand are at risk as the comany's owners looks to refinance £2.5 billion of debt.

Gary Lindsay, boss of TDR Capital which also owns supermarket giant Asda, told the Business and Trade Select Committee on Tuesday, January 9 he was ‘confident’ £2.6 billion of debts in the Stonegate Pub Company could be refinanced this year.

However, with current high interest rates, GMB Union is concerned refinancing could lead to crippling payments to service the debt.

Stonegate is one of the largest pub companies in the UK, with more than 4,500 pubs and more than 19,000 workers, including brands like Slug and Lettuce, Yates and Walkabout.

Justin Bowden, GMB Regional Secretary, said: “The position with the Stonegate Pub Company’s finances is lacking in transparency, with the ultimate holding company based in the Cayman Islands.

“TDR Capital must be accountable to local people and they have a duty to safeguard 4,500 pubs which are vital community assets."

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

“GMB’s experience with private equity owners has been, and continues to be, wholly negative.

“We fear for the future of our local supermarkets and pubs in the hands of their private equity owners."

The full list of pubs and bars potentially at risk in South Tyneside are as follows:

1 . The Stags Head The Stags Head on Fowler Street in South Shields Photo Sales

2 . The Black Horse, West Boldon The Black Horse, West Boldon Photo Sales