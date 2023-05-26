All the celebrity sightings at Beyoncé’s Stadium of Light show

Beyoncé arrived in Sunderland this week, performing at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday, May 23. Queen Bey gave a show-stopping performance to over 48,000 fans, including some famous faces in attendance.

Here are all the celebrities who were spotted at Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour at the Stadium of Light.

Jade Thirlwall

Little Mix star, Jade Thirlwall from South Shields attended Beyoncé’s tour, alongside her mother Norma and a group of friends. Norma posted an image of the group from their seats, to her Instagram story, while Jade herself posted a close up image of herself after the concert to hers. Jade captioned the image: “Just saw Beyoncé renaissance tour and it was unbelievably phenomenal. An out of body experience. Got a banging headache now cos my brain clearly couldn’t take the epicness.”

Joe McElderry

Fellow Sanddancer and X Factor winner Joe McElderry attended the show along with his mother Eileen and their friends. Joe glammed up for the concert in a custom made cowboy hat with the initials JMC displayed on the front. The singer uploaded an image of himself and his friends with an incredible view of the stage, alongside the caption: “Took Mamma Eileen to her first Beyoncé concert! Her review - she is technically, visually and vocally unbelievable! Welcome to the beehive Eileen”

Faye Tozer

A surprising member of Joe’s group was a member of Steps, Faye Tozer. The 47-year-old singer currently resides in the North East. Faye hid her identity behind large sunglasses and a hat as she partied with Joe and friends.

Helen Skelton

Former Blue Peter presenter and recent Strictly Come Dancing star, Helen Skelton was also in attendance, watching the show from an executive box. Helen looked stunning in silver sparkly trousers, as she posed for a photo on Instagram, while holding a disco ball cup. Helen captioned the post: “Dusted off the dancing shoes.”

Steph McGovern

Steph McGovern, who is known for her Channel 4 show, Steph’s Packed Lunch was also in attendance, and part of the big group Helen Skelton was also in. Middlesbrough-born Steph posted an Instagram reel sharing video clips and photos from the show. She captioned the video “Beyoncé concert in Sunderland with my mates - it was SENSATIONAL!!”

Celebrities at Beyonce

Laura Norton

Emmerdale actress Laura Norton, also attended the show with her family, including her husband who has also starred in Emmerdale - Mark Jordon. The actress from Hazlerigg posted a carousel of images from the show, which was captioned: “Big fat Beyoncé dump. What an incredible NIGHT. It was just a massive dirty underground party. Tears, laughter, DANCING, 30 pound bottles of wine, piggy backs gone wrong and 40 minute walk to the car in stilettos. Thanks for the early 40th present @markjordondad and thanks for the memories guys unbelievable.”