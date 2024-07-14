Those looking for a meal on a budget are in luck thanks to these kind shops and restaurants.

Some top restaurants and supermarkets are offering free or reduced food for children across South Tyneside over the upcoming half tern.

The cost of living has meant families are having to stretch their money further than ever in 2024, and plenty of companies are looking to help out and ensure everyone can still enjoy a meal out.

Morrisons Cafe

Morrisons’ deal sees all children able to eat for free all day, every day over the school break. The only catch is the deal is only available with an adult meal over £4.49 and it excludes all cafe specials.

Sizzling Pubs

Kids can enjoy a £1 meal at Sizzling Pub and Grill sites as long as an adult’s main meal is also ordered. The offer is available on weekdays from 3pm.

Beefeater and Brewers Fayre

Two children are able to get a free breakfast every day with one £9.99 paying adult at Beefeater and Brewers Fayre sites across the country.

Tesco Cafe

Kids acan eat for free at Tesco cafes in the UK thisschool holiday with the Pick N' Mix Lunch deal. An adult just needs to buy any item in the Tesco Cafe.

Travelodge

Anyone staying in the hotel chain over the school break can see their kids eating breakfast for free. Up to two people under 15 can eat with every full paying adult with full meals starting from £5.50 for parents and carers.

Premier Inn

The same deal is available at Premier Inns where kids can eat for free when an adult gets a full breakfast or meal deal.

Other companies which do not operate branches in the area are also offering deals with families able to travel for further options.

Bella Italia, which has branches in Newcastle and Gateshead's Metrocentre are offering £1 kids meals with any adult main course from Sunday to Wednesday while The Real Greek in Newcastle’s Eldon Square is allowing kids to eat for free all week for every £10 spent by an adult.

Ikea are also allowing kids to enjoy pasta and a soft drink for 95p from 11am every day. Other Ikea kids meals are available from £1.50.