The Relay for Life Jarrow event is one of the biggest fundraising events in the borough which takes places each year and planning goes into the event all year round to bring the day together.

What is the event?

Relay For Life celebrates the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer. Teams of family and friends fundraise for life-saving research then unite as a community to celebrate and remember those affected by cancer. What happens at the event?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the event, teams take it turns to walk around the track over a 22-hour period. Survivors of cancer begin the event with their Lap of Honour. Participants and supporters also honour every life touched by cancer during the Candle of Hope ceremony.

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Cancer Research Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

Will there be any entertainment?

The event will host a number of stalls and a schedule full of jam packed entertainment is set to mark the special day.

Can I buy food and drinks on the day?

Yes, you can. You are also welcome to bring along any food and drinks that you might like with you. Please note no barbecues allowed on site. Where is it?

It takes place at Monkton Stadium, Jarrow.

When is it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday, July 15, from 11am, with a Candle of Hope ceremony scheduled for 10.30pm-11pm.

Additional information

The event is free to attend and you can make donations of the day.

The event is accessible for wheelchair users and there is parking on site. Dogs are not allowed at the event.