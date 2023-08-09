All you need to know about Hardwick Festival 2023

Hardwick Festival 2023 will take place this month, and many are gearing up for the return of the brilliant County Durham weekend. Here we answer all of your questions, so that you know everything there is to know about the festival.

Where is it held?

Hardwick Festival 2023 returns to its usual location of Hardwick Hall, which is located in Sedgefield in County Durham.

When is it?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hardwick Festival 2023 will take place next weekend, starting on Friday, August 18, and ending on Sunday, August 20.

Who is performing on the 2023 line-up?

The line-up for Hardwick Festival 2023 has been fully announced. Taking to the main stage as headline acts are Haçienda Classical, The Kooks and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds. Other incredible performers taking part in the festival on the main stage include Johnny Marr, The Vaccine, the Cribs, Melanie C, and Craig Charles’ Funk and Soul Club.

On the dance-focused Courtyard Stage which will be Dennis Ferrer, Low Steppa, Sam Devine and DJ Arielle Free.

Emerging talent from across the region will perform at the Treehouse Arena. Performers include Andrew Cushin, The Pale White, Liam Fender, Tom A Smith, and The Redroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will also be retro music from Boogie Wonderland and Into The Forest.

What else will be at the festival?

Hardwick Festival 2023 have announced that comedy acts and circus entertainers will also perform over the weekend. Performers include Maple Staplegun, Dandyman and Sublimit.

There will also be plenty of food and drink vendors to enjoy, with a wide range of choice available. Food options will include various global cuisines, pizza, mac n cheese, donuts and more. Drink options will include gins, rums, beers, ciders, champagne, pimms, cocktails and much more as well as hot drinks and soft drinks.

Can I bring children?

Yes, Hardwick Festival 2023 is family-friendly and the event organisers offer experiences for all ages. There will be a specific children’s area which will have entertainment in the form of magic shows, workshops, discos and a fun fair.

How to get there?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Public transport to the festival can be booked from JH Coaches. If driving yourself, there is a car park available which is situated on Hardwick East Park. The entrance will be from the mini roundabout opposite the entrance to Hardwick Park on the A177.

Ticket prices for the full weekend can be purchased for £160 for adults, £80 for children aged 11 to 17 and £35 for children aged 3 to 11. Tickets for individual days can also be purchased and start from £39 for adult tickets. Booking fees will also be applied.