Alleged South Tyneside fly-tipper set to stand trial on three counts of dumping waste down lane
An alleged South Tyneside fly-tipper is to stand trial after denying accusations she dumped waste next to her home.
Kayley Paul, 37, is alleged to have left boxes and other items in a lane close to her property in Don View, Boldon Colliery.
At the borough’s magistrates’ court, she pleaded not guilty to three counts of depositing waste without an environmental permit.
She is alleged to have committed the offences on or abouts Thursday, August 10, Wednesday, August 16 and Sunday, August 20 last year.
Paul was granted unconditional bail to be tried at the same court on Tuesday, October 22.