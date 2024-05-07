‘Amazing’ Newcastle United WAG posts loved-up snaps at Dubai restaurant
and live on Freeview channel 276
Newcastle United WAG Charlotte Trippier, has shared a post on social media, praising a Dubai restaurant for its ‘amazing food’ and ‘good atmosphere’.
Charlotte, who has been married to Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier since 2016, took to Instagram to share photos of a date night she enjoyed with her hubby, during a trip to Dubai.
The pair dined at Opa Dubai, which is a Greek restaurant located within Dubai hotel, Fairmont Dubai.
Taking to Instagram, Charlotte posted a slideshow of images of their night out at the restaurant, which included photos of herself on a swing, in front of a flower wall, as well as photos of herself and Trippier at the same flower wall spot and at the table.
Receive a news round-up, as well as breaking news alerts, when you sign up to the Shields Gazette’s newsletters.
Charlotte has become known on Instagram, where she has a following of 30.4k, for her fashionable looks. In the date night post, she looked stunning in a monochrome look as she wore a black dress, black and white hair bow, teamed with white heels and a Lady Dior python handbag.
Trippier matched his wife in a black Dior t-shirt, grey jeans and black trainers.
The post was captioned: “Date night at @opadubai The food is amazing and such a good atmosphere. An absolute must when in Dubai ✨”
Charlotte also posted to her Instagram Story, to share a video of her participating in a Greek tradition of smashing plates, with a caption that read: “Had to join in and smash some plates”.
She also shared a view from their hotel, where a pool and golf course could be seen. However, given the extreme weather conditions in Dubai currently, the next video on Charlotte’s story was of extreme flooding, as they drove away from their hotel.