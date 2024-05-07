‘Amazing’ Newcastle United WAG posts loved-up snaps at Dubai restaurant

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United WAG Charlotte Trippier, has shared a post on social media, praising a Dubai restaurant for its ‘amazing food’ and ‘good atmosphere’.

Charlotte, who has been married to Newcastle United defender Kieran Trippier since 2016, took to Instagram to share photos of a date night she enjoyed with her hubby, during a trip to Dubai.

The pair dined at Opa Dubai, which is a Greek restaurant located within Dubai hotel, Fairmont Dubai.

Taking to Instagram, Charlotte posted a slideshow of images of their night out at the restaurant, which included photos of herself on a swing, in front of a flower wall, as well as photos of herself and Trippier at the same flower wall spot and at the table.

Charlotte has become known on Instagram, where she has a following of 30.4k, for her fashionable looks. In the date night post, she looked stunning in a monochrome look as she wore a black dress, black and white hair bow, teamed with white heels and a Lady Dior python handbag.

Trippier matched his wife in a black Dior t-shirt, grey jeans and black trainers.

The post was captioned: “Date night at @opadubai The food is amazing and such a good atmosphere. An absolute must when in Dubai ✨”

Charlotte Trippier

Charlotte also posted to her Instagram Story, to share a video of her participating in a Greek tradition of smashing plates, with a caption that read: “Had to join in and smash some plates”.