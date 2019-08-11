Amazing pictures show seals and dolphins spotted from South Shields Pier

This cute seal came swimming up to the South Shields pier

In recent months we have had loads of pictures and videos of dolphins and seals, which have been spotted along the north east coast.

But when one Shields Gazette reader sent in these snaps of a seal, we had to show you.

Tina Francis took a walk down South Shields pier with her family on Saturday, August 3, and spotted a pod of dolphins and a very curious seal, who came to say hello.

Pods of dolphins were also spotted

The 44-year old from Spennymoor, said that she could not believe it when the little fella came swimming up to the pier: “We always go to South Shields, we have since I was little.

“We always go for a walk up the pier in a hope to see the seals and dolphins. We couldn’t believe it when the seal got really close, it made taking the picture with my phone really easy.”

Recently, many seals have been spotted coming ashore, and advise from the RSPCA is to never approach a seal. Only monitor them because they can give a nasty bite, which will become infected by the bacteria that live in a seal's mouth.

The organisation also advises that dogs and other animals should be kept away from seals, in case they are scared back into the water and washed out to sea by strong currents.

Dolphins have been spotted up and down the north east coast