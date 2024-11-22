Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A South Shields school has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ in all areas.

Bamburgh School, on Norham Avenue, in South Shields has been rated as ‘Outstanding’ in all areas following an Ofsted inspection on September 24 and 25.

Since September 2024, Ofsted no longer give one overall judgement on a school and instead now give ratings based on five key areas, which include:

The quality of education.

Behaviour and attitudes.

Personal development.

Leadership and management

Early years provision.

Bamburgh School secured an ‘Outstanding’ result in all five key areas, an improvement on its ‘Good’ rating that it received during an inspection in June 2023.

The Mayor and Mayoress of South Tyneside with staff and pupils from Bamburgh School, in South Shields.

In their report, inspectors noted: “Pupils flourish at Bamburgh School. Warm, respectful relationships underpin the high quality education that pupils receive.

“Pupils’ journey from early years to key stage 4 is meticulously planned out. Everyone unites to ensure pupils secure their aspirational next steps.

“Bamburgh School sets exceptionally high standards for pupils’ learning. Pupils rise to this challenge with pride.

“The school ensures learning is expertly matched to pupils’ needs. Pupils can recall important knowledge from the curriculum in impressive ways.”

Peter Nord, headteacher at Bamburgh School, heaped praise on the entire school community for their efforts in delivering the ‘Outstanding’ result.

He said: “Obviously it’s an amazing result and I’m extremely pleased because there has been a lot of hard work that has gone into achieving this result.

“That hard work hasn’t just happened over the last year but over the last decade as that’s how long I’ve been here now.

“I’m pleased for both the staff and the children, but also for the wider community and the parents as it is a collective effort - it has to be for a school to operate at this particular level.

“The pupils deserve a massive amount of credit because their behaviour and attitude, not just during the Ofsted inspection, but all of the time is exceptional.

“They deserve to be recognised in this as part and parcel of why we’ve become Outstanding.”

As part of the school’s celebrations, Cllr Fay Cunningham, Mayor of South Tyneside, and Stella Matthewson, Mayoress of South Tyneside, paid a visit to the school to congratulate the staff and pupils on their hard work.

Peter added: “It was fantastic to have the Mayor and Mayoress come along as it gives us the chance to have the wider community involved and let them see who we are.

“I know they are both very busy individuals so the fact that they’ve been able to give some time to come and see us was really well received.”

You can view the full Ofsted report for Bamburgh School by visiting: https://files.ofsted.gov.uk/v1/file/50259834.