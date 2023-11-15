An Elvis themed snack bar opens in Jarrow serving breakfast, sandwiches and more

The King of Rock and Roll has come to Jarrow in the form of an Elvis themed snack bar.

An Elvis themed snack bar, called JJ's Catering, has opened on Albert Road, in Jarrow, serving breakfast, sandwiches, burgers and more daily.

The venue was officially opened on Saturday, November 4, by owner Jason Saxon, who is originally from Woburn in Bedfordshire but moved to Hebburn when he married his wife, Jackie.

Jason has worked as a chef around the world; however, his true dream job was recognised when he spent 10 years as a tribute act to his hero, Elvis Presley, in Tenerife.

JJ's Catering, on Albert Road, in Jarrow.

Now he has brought his love for Elvis to South Tyneside in the form of his new business, which he hopes will welcomed by the local community.

He said: "I've had businesses all over but my wife Jackie and I knew that the local area needed something like this, especially in the current climate.

"I'm a classically trained chef that has worked all over the world but I've always loved making home comfort food like bacon rolls so it is nice to be able to offer that.

The venue is themed after Jason's hero, Elvis Presley.

"I've been an Elvis fan from the womb, my dad was a massive Elvis Presley fan and it was Jackie's idea to put the Elvis theme in here even though she isn't a fan.

"It is a talking point, I normally have Elvis videos and music on and I've always wanted a 50s style diner so this is the first step on the way to that.

The venue is open for food orders seven days a week.

"It is great to bring something different which can be shared with the local community."

Visitors to the venue are greeted with a life size Elvis cardboard cut out, with Elvis memorabilia and records on the walls of the snack bar.

The menu at JJ's Catering includes breakfast boxes, breakfast sandwiches, burgers, sandwiches, Sunday lunches, a daily special and more.

The business is open seven days a week from 7am until early evening at around 4/5pm.