Animal cruelty is rising in the North East- here’s how you can help the RSPCA

Animal cruelty is on the rise in the North East- rising 12% over one year.

The RSPCA received 253 reports of intentional harm against animals including beatings, mutilations such as ear cropping, poisonings and even killings.

And so the charity has launched its Cancel Out Cruelty campaign to raise funds as it braces for the busy summer months- more people report cruelty to animals from July to September.

The campaign funds frontline rescue teams saving animals from cruelty and abuse and strives to raise awareness about how to stop cruelty to animals for good.

A Staffordshire bull terrier, Rolo, was rescued by the RSPCA after a member of the public reported concerns for the dog’s safety.

CCTV was later recovered which showed Rolo cowering when approached by a man who hit him around the head with a metal dog lead eight times.

Rolo was taken for veterinary treatment and was rehabilitated at RSPCA’s Felledge Animal Centre and he has since been rehomed.

What can you do about it?

Lindsey Avery, RSPCA chief inspector for Tyne & Wear, said: “Right now, animal cruelty is happening in England and Wales on a massive scale and rising - and sadly the number of cruelty incidents in Tyne & Wear are also too high. It is heartbreaking that we are seeing figures which show animal cruelty is, very sadly, on the rise.

“While we don’t know for certain why there has been an increase in reports of cruelty, the cost of living crisis and the post-pandemic world we live in has created an animal welfare crisis with more people getting pets with potentially less time and money to care for them.

“Each year, these reports of cruelty reach its terrible annual peak in the summer months – when nationally we receive a report of an animal being beaten on average every hour of every day.

“The cost-of-living crisis also means the cost of rescuing animals is at an all-time high and our vital services are stretched to the limit.”

Lindsey added: “Together, we believe we can and will cancel out cruelty to animals by replacing violence with kindness. We are urging people to donate to our Cancel Out Cruelty campaign,every donation will help animals.”

As the only charity in England and Wales investigating cruelty and rescuing animals, the RSPCA needs support to stay out on the frontline:

£2 could help to provide a meal for a cat or dog in our care

£6 could help pay to feed a dog for a day in our care

£10 could help pay towards bandages for a cat or dog

£15 could help pay for a cat or dog’s clinical exam

£20 could help pay towards a bird catching kit

£30 could help pay for a life jacket for an inspector

£100 could help pay towards water rescue equipment

£500 could kit out a 4x4 inspector van