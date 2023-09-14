Hebburn Helps launches annual Christmas appeals to help those struggling in South Tyneside
The annual Christmas appeals are underway to help people across the borough.
and live on Freeview channel 276
Once again Hebburn Helps has launched it annual Christmas appeal and is urging the public to help those in need this festive season.
The team at Hebburn Helps work hard all year round to provide food, clothing, toiletries and other support to people across the borough.
In the build up to Christmas the team work tirelessly to help shine a light on an already difficult time for many people financially.
Hebburn Helps run a number of appeals to make sure people of all ages are catered to.
The appeals include 'Sponsor an OAP' where individuals are allocated an older person to buy a Christmas gift for and a reverse calendar which involves putting an item of food into a hamper each day for 25 days making up a foo parcel.
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.
The public can also get involved with sponsoring a family or individuals for Christmas dinner. Teaming up with Rosie's café in Jarrow the public can pay for a Christmas dinner which will be allocated to those most in need.
The most popular Christmas appeal is the toy appeal which ensures even the most vulnerable children across the borough have a gift to open on Christmas Day.
Last year the charity distributed over 10,000 brand new toys across South Tyneside.
Hebburn Helps Co-founder Angie Comerford said: "We are expecting loads more families to use these appeals this year. This summer was much busier than we expected which shows that now more than ever people are struggling.
Once again we appeal to those of South Tyneside to help us to ensure that no child, family or OAP goes without this festive season."
Anyone who would like to get involved in the appeals can do so by contacting the charity on Facebook, calling 0191 289 9707 or visit the shop at St John's Precinct, Hebburn.